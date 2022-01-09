AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,675 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $21,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,553,000 after buying an additional 759,134 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,898,000 after buying an additional 1,220,580 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,958,000 after buying an additional 243,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after buying an additional 3,916,259 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of AZN opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 89.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

