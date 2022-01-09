ANON (ANON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $217.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. ANON has a market cap of $196,899.26 and approximately $217.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ANON has traded down 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00059005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00064414 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

