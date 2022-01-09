CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,700 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 972,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CWBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

In other CohBar news, Director Misha Petkevich bought 167,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $96,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWBR. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CohBar in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CohBar in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CohBar by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CohBar in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CohBar in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 6.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CWBR opened at $0.40 on Friday. CohBar has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $34.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.52.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

