Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,509 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,062% compared to the average daily volume of 216 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 101.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. reduced their target price on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

DSP opened at $8.60 on Friday. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $521.33 million and a P/E ratio of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.