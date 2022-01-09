InterDigital, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $69.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.83. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $60.02 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.