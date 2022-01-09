Analysts Set Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Target Price at GBX 162

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 162 ($2.18).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.09) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 160 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 29,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.83), for a total value of £40,640.88 ($54,764.69).

Shares of LON:GNC opened at GBX 134.80 ($1.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 174.30 ($2.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £709.79 million and a P/E ratio of 26.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 131.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.77.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

