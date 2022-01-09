Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.12% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 300.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.2% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

NYSE SMG opened at $160.85 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day moving average of $160.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

