$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

GATX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 94.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GATX by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.70. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 71.94%.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

