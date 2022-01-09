FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,758 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $25,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FedEx by 308.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $228,625,000 after buying an additional 383,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FDX stock opened at $263.99 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.