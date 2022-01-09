Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stake Increased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,583 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $21,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,654,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,625,000 after acquiring an additional 355,528 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 979,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,125,000 after acquiring an additional 174,804 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 181,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $34,624,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 48.6% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 261,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 85,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TCOM. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

