M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 87,150 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $19,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.34.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4731 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.