M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 30.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 767,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,003 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $17,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Creative Planning increased its holdings in AES by 23.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of AES by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth about $136,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of AES by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

AES stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

