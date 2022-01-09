M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 14,877 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $14,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $1,533,000. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in Digital Turbine by 639.2% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 33,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,762 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $1,271,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Digital Turbine by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 97.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

