Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $88.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.57.

Shares of CMA opened at $97.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Comerica by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

