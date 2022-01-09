Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

ALGT stock opened at $178.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.84.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

