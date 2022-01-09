Synovus Financial Corp Sells 17,373 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,373 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000.

NYSE PFN opened at $9.61 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is an increase from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

