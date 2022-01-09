Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.63.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

