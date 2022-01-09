Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.92.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

