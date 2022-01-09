TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stake Trimmed by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,879 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.91% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCRR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCRR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR).

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.