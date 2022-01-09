Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $823,000 Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,352 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,874,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Altice USA by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 145,135 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Altice USA by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 200,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 84,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of ATUS opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

