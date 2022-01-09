Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.37. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

