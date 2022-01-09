FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 500 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 22.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Dover were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.69.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $182.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $184.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

