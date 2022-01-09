FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 390 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 11.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Xilinx by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,393 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 68.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.36.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $193.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

