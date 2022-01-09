Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $67.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,770 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.70.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.