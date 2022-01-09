FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 5,070 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.36.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $246.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.63 and its 200 day moving average is $229.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

