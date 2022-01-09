Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 63.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 98.4% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 44,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

