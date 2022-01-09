Commerce Bank Raises Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $14,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,769,000 after purchasing an additional 323,674 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,745,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,413,000 after purchasing an additional 280,862 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $129.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.20.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

