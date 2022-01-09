Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,111,000 after purchasing an additional 84,894 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,704,000 after purchasing an additional 203,104 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,216,000 after purchasing an additional 472,361 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRB opened at $84.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average of $77.08. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

