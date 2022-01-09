KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

