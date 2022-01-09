YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

NYSE YPF opened at $4.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.94. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.86.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.38%. Research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 224.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,321,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 913,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 64.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 90,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,429 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 86,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.