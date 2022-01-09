PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Get PLDT alerts:

PHI stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. PLDT has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $37.71.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $964.66 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLDT (PHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.