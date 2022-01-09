Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 55,676 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $312,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 76,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 107.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

