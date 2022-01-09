Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 740 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Equifax by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after buying an additional 480,021 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Equifax by 8,193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 333,980 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,961,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,638,000 after buying an additional 191,758 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $267.45 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.23.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.