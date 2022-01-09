Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1,315.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,563,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,159,000 after buying an additional 162,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $127.67 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.75.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

