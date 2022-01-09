Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Lincoln National worth $49,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 36.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 16.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 125,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average is $67.87. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

