Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 9,350.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 830,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after purchasing an additional 68,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AZZ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of AZZ by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 513,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,596,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AZZ by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZZ opened at $54.97 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

