Analysts Set Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

CLNN stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. Clene has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clene by 2,071.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,048 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Clene by 175.0% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Clene in the second quarter worth $3,132,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clene in the third quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clene by 82.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 182,040 shares in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

