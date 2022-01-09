Brokerages Set Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) PT at $10.90

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of INN stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 40,930 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 122,917 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 36,649 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

