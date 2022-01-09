Brokerages Set Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) PT at $10.90

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.90.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th.
Shares of INN stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $11.32.
In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 40,930 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 122,917 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 36,649 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
Featured Story: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.