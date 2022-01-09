Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $368.90

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 368.90 ($4.97) and traded as high as GBX 370.50 ($4.99). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 359 ($4.84), with a volume of 140,853 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.33) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 403.13 ($5.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 355.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 368.98. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.26.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

