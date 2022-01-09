SmartMesh Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,318.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One SmartMesh coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $8,318.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00064414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005546 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh (SMT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

