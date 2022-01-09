DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.50-15.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.45-3.55 EPS.

NYSE:DKS opened at $109.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.03. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.41.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

