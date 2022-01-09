Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Shares of GBX opened at $44.69 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

