Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by 21.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,608 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.23% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $18,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.