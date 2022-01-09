The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on February 17th

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th.

Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend by 10.2% over the last three years.

NYSE GBX opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.43. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

