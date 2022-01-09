CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Short Interest Update

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 81,403 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,958,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 507.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

