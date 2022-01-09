Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.33 and traded as high as C$0.36. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 61,711 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$22.21 million and a PE ratio of -7.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.33.

About Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

