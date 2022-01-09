China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Down 27.2% in December

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 599,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $15.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.41. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc engages in the distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. The Retail Drugstores segment sells prescription and over-the-counter medicines, TCM, dietary supplements, medical devices, and sundry items to retail customers.

