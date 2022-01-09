Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Shares Up 0.6%

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2022

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as 13.97 and last traded at 13.76. 113,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 138,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.68.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is 16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $861.60 million and a PE ratio of 7.82.

About Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.