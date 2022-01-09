Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Shares Up 0.6%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as 13.97 and last traded at 13.76. 113,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 138,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.68.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is 16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $861.60 million and a PE ratio of 7.82.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.