Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.19. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 25,396 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$4.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.46 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

