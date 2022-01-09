Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 2.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

